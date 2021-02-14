Sports News of Sunday, 14 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

We will beat Legon Cities on Monday - King Faisal's Kwame Peprah

King Faisal striker, Kwame Peprah

King Faisal striker, Kwame Peprah has said his outfit will emerge as winners on Monday.



The Kumasi based side will be hosted by rejuvenated Legon Cities in the matchday 14 games at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Ishala Boys have also been on a good run.



Ahead of the game, Peprah who has earned a call up to the Black Stars for the upcoming 2021 Afcon qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome believes his side will beat The Royals on Monday.



"King Faisal is determined to beat Legon Cities on Monday, we have what it takes to beat Legon Cities," he told Alpha Radio.



"We have to win Legon Cities matches to move from relegation.



"I can assure all King Faisal funs that we will surely escape relegation," he added.



