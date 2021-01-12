Soccer News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

We will beat Hearts in Accra- Salifu Ibrahim

Techiman Eleven Wonders talisman, Salifu Ibrahim is optimistic and confident his team will defeat Accra Hearts of Oak in their next fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Salifu has been of the key players of the Techiman based club in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



The former Unistar Academy player has clinched 5 Man of the Match awards this season against Kotoko, Ebusua Dwarfs, Aduana Stars, Ashgold and Karela United.



Speaking with Saddick Adams on Floodlight Sports, on his exploits so far in the GPL, the midfielder expressed his side’s preparedness to go all out against the rainbow boys.



“All I want to tell our fans ahead of our game against Hearts is that we are going to win that match in Accra. We really need the three maximum points,” he told Saddick Adams.



Salifu Ibrahim has been nominated for the ‘Player of the Month’ of December Awards with WAFA’s Augustine Boakye, Benjamin Tweneboah of Elmina Sharks and Great Olympics’ Gladson Awako.



Hearts sit 5th on the league log with 12 points while Eleven Wonders are 8th on the table with 10 points.



Accra Hearts of Oak will welcome Eleven Wonders at the Accra Sports Stadium this weekend in Match – Day 9 of the GPL.



