We will approach Kotoko match just like any other games - Ebusua Dwarfs coach

Head coach of Ebusua Dwarfs, Ernest Thompson has hinted that he is confident his side will take their chances against Asante Kotoko.



The Mysterious Club will host the Porcupine Warriors in an outstanding match at the Cape Coast Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.



After coming from behind to beat Liberty Professionals over the weekend, Coach Ernest Thompson is counting on his side to take their chances against Kotoko.



"We are approaching this game just like any other league matches. We have played against other teams and Kotoko is one of the Ghana Premier League clubs. So we're preparing in the same way just like we did against the rest," he told Kumasi-based Hello FM.



"It's not a special preparation. It's a normal game because the two teams will parade eleven players each.



"The one who gets his tactics and systems right on the day carries the day. And playing at our favourite backyard I think we start as favourites to pick the points than Kotoko.



"We're not writing Kotoko off because they're a good side. I know it is going to be a difficult game. We're not going to relent on our efforts. We're going to fight for 90 minutes and we hope all things go in our favour," he added.



The game has been scheduled to kick off at 3 pm.