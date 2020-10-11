Sports News of Sunday, 11 October 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

'We weren’t well organized ' - CK Akonnor speaks after Mali defeat

Coach CK Akonnor

Black Stars head coach CK Akonnor has blamed his side’s defeat to Mali to lack of preparation.



Ghana suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Mali on Friday in Charles Akonnor’s first game as the head coach of the Black Stars.



The West African side dominated and netted three unanswered goals against the neighbors making sure Akonnor begun his reign with a defeat.



According to coach Akonnor, his charges should not be blamed for the heavy loss as there was no cohesion and order.



“I won’t blame the players for the defeat but the key thing which resulted in our loss to Mali was that the team was not organized,” Akonnor told Adom TV



“The players didn’t know themselves because most of them were debutants and even the first time they’re playing together.”



“We trained for only two days and there was lack of understanding as well. These are the few things which affected us during the game”



“Mali didn’t play anything extraordinary but they were an organized side which handed them the victory”



Ghana will face Qatar on Monday as they look to redeem their selves from the Mali defeat.

