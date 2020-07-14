Sports News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

We were very prepared for 1991 U-17 World Cup - Ali Jarrah

Former Ghana goalie Ali Jarrah

Former Ghana goalie Ali Jarrah has revealed how the Black Starlets won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 1991.



The 1991 Starlets team became the first Ghanaian side to win a FIFA World Cup following their triumph in Italy.



But according to Ali Jarrah, who was a member of the team, the Black Starlets prepared for almost two years to achieve the historic feat.



"We are an all-round team and we also started the preparations two years before the tournament, so we knew ourselves very well," he told Citi Tv's The Tracker Show.



"In our final qualifying game against Morocco, the game was forfeited due to the Gulf War that happened then. When we got there, we were not used to the weather as it was cold, it was only Yaw Preko, Odartey Lamptey and the guys who were already playing in Europe who were comfortable with it. So when the game was cancelled due to the war, everyone jubilated.



"The group were fortunate because right after that, we went to Germany for camping. We were there for over three months. So we acclimatized, studied the weather, played a lot of games and were also high in confidence.



"Odartey Lamptey, Yaw Preko all had European experiences of what the tournament felt like. The likes of Mohammed Gargo, Daniel Addo, Willie Brown and Ernest Opoku are extraordinary players. The calibre of players we had gave us so much confidence.



"We knew we could win the cup when we scored the German U-17 team 6-0 in one of our trial games and so we built up game by game. So we took it a game at a time before reaching the finals against Spain."

