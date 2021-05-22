We were tactically better than Hearts of Oak - Eleven Wonders coach Osei Fosu

Sports News of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Techiman Eleven Wonders coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu has said that his side was tactically better than Accra Hearts of Oak despite the 1-0 defeat at the Ohene Ameyaw Park on Friday, May 21, 2021.



Kwadwo Obeng Junior scored the only goal of the game to see Hearts of Oak do the double over Eleven Wonders in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



The victory also catapulted Accra Hearts of Oak to the top of the Ghana Premier League.



Eleven Wonders coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu blamed his side’s defeat on poor officiating from the referee.



“I think tactically we beat them. They were only ballooning the ball, they did not pass from the first half to the second half. I felt Hearts of Oak was a possessive team, the coach keeps talking about his possessing but we never saw that thing…But it is just that we gave away a goal," he said after the game.



“I talked about referee taking the shine away. From where I was sitting and from the replay I saw from StarTimes, that was a penalty on any day and I am surprised that a FIFA referee of that caliber did not see it,” he added.



