Sports News of Thursday, 25 June 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

‘We were not working on good terms' - George Amoako on lost Kotoko C.E.O job

Immediate past Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, George Amoako has said he is not surprised that he was dismissed from his post, citing fractured relationship with the current board chairman, Kwame Kyei as the main cause.



Amoako became a victim of a collapsed management structure as a result of the newly installed Kotoko board’s vision to start a new path to redemption for the Porcupine Warriors.



His tenure, even before it began was full of hope and promise as he had served in several capacities in previous administrations, but reality didn’t match expectations as his reign as C.E.O saw the club take ridiculous decisions on and off the pitch which affected the progress being made.



With all that transpired, it was expected that there will be casualties in the management structure as the Kwame Kyei board embarked on a new quest to redeem the club’s lost glory.



Speaking in an interview with Accra based Asempa FM, George Amoako expressed absolutely no surprise that he was dismissed.



“No I’m not surprised at all,” the GFA Executive Council Member said.



According to George Amoako, all this has happened because relationships got fractured thereby hampering the progress of work.



“For most parts of our tenure, we were not working on good terms. I don’t know why,” he said.



“At the initial stages, things were moving fast and nice and okay. But later I didn’t know what happened and things weren’t going the way,” he continued.



In a subtle attempt to defend his tenure, George Amoako wants a broader consultation with previous management members to ascertain how he related to people and fared in his capacity as Kotoko C.E.O.



“I worked with a lot of people in management and all of them you need to seek their opinion about how we worked,” he remarked.

