We were not ready for this match - Hearts coach Kosta Papic reacts to Aduana defeat

Hearts of Oak Head Coach Kosta Papic has reacted to his side’s disappointing showing in their painful loss to Aduana Stars on Wednesday.



The two sides clashed at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park, at Dormaa to honor their rescheduled Match Week 1 fixture of the Ghana Premier League.



The game ended in disappointment for the visitors as they were humbled 2 nil courtesy strikes from Yahaya Mohammed and Prince Acquah.



Despite conceding 2 goals, Hearts could have easily had something out of the encounter if they had been productive upfront. The Phobians missed glorious opportunities at various stages in the game and the nadir was when they missed a penalty and then few moments later only found the side-netting with a yawning net available.



In the aftermath of the game, a visibly frustrated Kosta Papic blamed his players for their profligacy upfront and he believes it cost them the 3 points.



“We are not ready for this match (sic) obviously. I mean the players. Little bit better in the second half, but that is not enough. Missing so many chances, missing the penalty is not giving us the chance to win the match today,” Papic fumed during the post-match interview.



Kosta Papic was handed the reins at Hearts of Oak not long ago. The Serbian has returned for a second spell after a league winning campaign in 2008.



The much-travelled gaffer believes it will take a while before displays like the one against Aduana Stars is put to bed finally. Until then, Coach Papic has suggested a rollercoaster season for the Phobians.



“Like I said before the match, it is going to be upside down, one match you win, one match you lose. Until we start to be stable.



“Time is not there but this will come,” he admitted.









