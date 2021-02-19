Sports News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

We were not influenced to protest - Hearts supporters chief to Board Member

Accra Hearts of Oak fans

Accra Hearts of Oak Supporters Chief, Elvis Herman Hesse has denied comments made by Board member Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe that fans of the club were influenced to protest against the management.



The Board and current management have been lambasted and criticized for the current happenings in the club.



The fans protested after mass resignations hit the club this week as head coach Kosta Papic together with other technical team members Ben Owu, Asare Bediako all resigned from their post.



Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe who seems to share a different view on what is happening in the club said in an interview that the fans were influenced and motivated by known people to protest at management.



Elvis Herman Hesse reacted to the comments made by the Board Chairman and said it was unfair for such a comment from the Board member.



“We were never influenced by anybody to protest against the current happenings within the club. It’s such an unfair comment coming from him”, he said in an interview.



The Hearts Supporters Chief said the aim behind the protest has yielded results as the Board has responded to some demands made.



“The protest has yielded results and now we can get some answers when the Annual General Meeting (AGM) is held. Our AGM will be held in June and I didn’t even know as a Board member until the protest. Now we have to educate our supporters ahead of the floatation of the shares so they can buy more."



“The only way for peace to prevail is when we the supporters’ body meet with the Board,” he added.