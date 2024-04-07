We were not 'cooked' - Asamoah Gyan explains why Ghana lost to Brazil at 2006 World Cup

Sports News of Sunday, 7 April 2024

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has kicked against the assertion that the Black Stars were shredded into pieces when they met Brazil in the 2006 World Cup in Germany.



Gyan, who believes the Black Stars competed well in the game, argues that the Black Stars fell short due to inexperience, which was the only distinct factor between the two sides.



"Experience was the difference in that game but I disagree if you say we were cooked, bro. Go back and watch the full game bro," he wrote in reply to a post by journalist Owuraku Ampofo suggesting Ghana got 'cooked' in the game.



In another tweet, Gyan who is Africa's top scorer at the World Cup, backed a comment by another user who said Ghana lost the game due to the absence of Michael Essien.



The game was Ghana's first-ever knockout game in the World Cup after progressing from the group stage in their first attempt.



Ghana were no match for Brazil who thumped the African giants 3-0 with Black Stars conceding the first goal just five minutes into the game. Asamoah Gyan was sent off in the 81st minute after picking a second yellow card for diving.



The Black Stars had finished second in Group E with 6 points, beating Cezch Republic and USA while losing to group winners Italy to set up the clash against the five-time World Champions.





