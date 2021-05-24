We were desperate to score against WAFA - Imoro Ibrahim

Sports News of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Imoro Ibrahim says Kotoko's best wasn't enough to beat WAFA



•The defender has targeted a win against Aduana Stars on matchday 27



•Asante Kotoko has lost their first spot on the league table to their rivals Accra Hearts of Oak



Asante Kotoko defender, Imoro Ibrahim, has reacted to their matchday 26 1-1 draw against West African Football Academy (WAFA) on Saturday, May 22, 2021.



The Porcupines Warriors failed to move to the top spot on the league table following the WAFA draw which marked their second successive draw in the past two weeks.



They have now lost first place to their rivals Accra Hearts of Oak on goal difference as they are both on 46 points ahead of the matchday 27 fixtures.



But according to Imoro, they badly wanted to beat WAFA but their best wasn't enough for them to pick the three points in Obuasi.



“We needed these points very much but we did our best, we worked hard for it but we couldn’t get it. So we are looking forward to our next game.”



“We were eager to score, we wanted the three points very much and it’s not because of Hearts of Oak but we needed the points but we couldn’t get it,” Ibrahim Imoro said after the game.



