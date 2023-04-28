We were awful - Asante Kotoko coach slams players after Olympics defeat

Sports News of Friday, 28 April 2023

Interim head coach of Asante Kotoko, Abdul Gazale has condemned his team's abysmal performance in their defeat against Accra Great Olympics in the ongoing 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League.



10-men Asante Kotoko on Thursday, April 27, 2023, lost 2-0 to Accra Great Olympics in a matchday 28 fixture at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.



The defeat denied the Porcupine Warriors a chance to move to the third position on the league table in their bid to defend the Ghana Premier League title.



Speaking after the game, Abdul Gazale described the defeat as awful, stating that they could have done better in the first half of the game.



“It's very disappointing because we came here [Sogakope] to maintain our winning streak. Our players didn't perform better in the first fifteen minutes of the game."



“We conceded in the early minutes which was avoidable same situation resulted in the second goal. It very disappointing that the players keep displaying such output whenever we get the chance to make it to the top. The performance in the first half was awful,” Abdul Gazale said in his post-match interview.



Asante Kotoko are now 5th on the Ghana Premier League table with 42 points after 28 games.



