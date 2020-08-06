Sports News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

We want young players - Hertha Berlin coach on Boateng links

Kevin-Prince Boateng

Hertha Berlin coach, Bruno Labbadia, has poured cold water on the Kevin-Prince Boateng reports, signalling the intention of the club to recruit younger players.



Boateng has made his return to Fiorentina after playing for Besiktas on loan in 2020. It was reported that he was interested in a return to Hertha Berlin.



The coach, however, clearly stated that he is looking at recruiting players far younger than the 33-year-old midfielder.



"Kevin Prince Boateng has quality, there's no doubt about that. However, we want to build the staff of the coming years. This is a very important strategy for us. That's why we're focused on the transfer of young players," he told the German media.



It remains to be seen if the Ghanaian stays at Fiorentina for next season.

