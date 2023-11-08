We want to win the Ghana Premier League this season - Dreams FC General Manager

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

General Manager of Dreams FC, Ameenu Shadow says his outfit ambition is to emerge as winners of the Ghana Premier League title this season.



The Still Believe lads stunned Asante Kotoko over the weekend to move 10th position on the Ghana Premier League table.



Aziz Issah scored the match-winner in the latter stages of the first half through a brilliant free-kick to ensure his outfit are back to winning ways.



Speaking to Kessben FM, Shadow reiterated his side desire to annex the Ghana Premier League title.



“We want to win the league. Every team playing in the league wants to win it. We are also capable of winning it,” Shardow said after their victory over Kotoko in Kumasi.



Dreams FC are back to the Theatre of Dreams, Dawu for their matchday 10 game against Great Olympics this weekend.