We want to win the Europa League - Mohammed Kudus

Sports News of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

West Ham United starman, Mohammed Kudus, has expressed the Hammers' goal to win the 2023/2024 Europa League.



He asserted that the club aim to replicate their 2022/2023 Europa Conference League triumph this season, as well as finishing in the top six in the Premier League.



"We are in Europe now and want to make an impact as we won it last year, while we also want to challenge the top six teams in the league," he told the club's media.



He stressed that the players have prioritised winning the Europa League and will use the same mentality that helped them win the Conference League last season.



"Yes, 100% [we can win the UEFA Europa League]. We won the UEFA Europa Conference League last year, so we have the same mentality and approach every single game the same way. It’s very possible.”



The Hammers will face Freiburg in the round of 16 in the Europa League. This will be their second meeting in the competition after meeting in the group stage.



West Ham United have had a tough start in 2024, failing to win any of their matches this year. They are currently on a six-game winless run in the English Premier League.





EE/NOQ