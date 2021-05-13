We want to win more matches – Legon Cities Jonah Attuquaye on relegation battle

Sports News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Legon Cities midfielder Jonah Attuquaye has said his outfit will do everything possible to win more matches in order to save the Royals from relegation in the ongoing season.



Currently occupying the 15th position on the Ghana Premier League table with 26 points.



After beating Liberty Professionals on Wednesday, the former Berekum Chelsea player says they want to win more games until the end of the season as they fight against relegation.



“I go into every game with the same determination and fighting spirit. My goal is the same as the rest of my colleagues. We want to win games and that’s what we will do till the end of the season.”



He also cautioned WAFA ahead of their clash on Saturday in matchday 25 of the league, “We will continue to take it game by game. This is behind us now and we are already aiming for the three points in the next game (against WAFA). Nothing to panic about. They should be ready for us.”