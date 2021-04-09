We want to win every game in the second round – Ashantigold defender Richard Osei Agyemang

Sports News of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ashantigold defender, Richard Osei Agyemang, has revealed that his outfit is keen on winning the remaining matches of the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



The miners will play host to the Accra Hearts of Oak in matchday 19 of the Ghana Premier League on Saturday and despite anticipating a tough test against the rainbow boys, the former Asante Kotoko guardsman says his outfit will come out victorious as they set sights on beating every team in the second round.



“It is going to be a tough game but we will beat them because we need to win our remaining matches. This time we are going to win all our home games in the second round at all cost because we want to win the league,” he told Kessben FM.



“We didn’t have a good first round. Therefore, we have to correct things and get the needed points in the second round.”