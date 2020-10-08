Sports News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: ghanafa.org

We want to win every game – Bernard Mensah

Ghana midfielder, Bernard Mensah

Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah is looking ahead to his second International appearance for Ghana in the upcoming friendly games against Mali and Qatar. The Stars will take on the Eagles on Friday in Antalya, before engaging 2022 FIFA World Cup host Qatar three days later.



One player who is anxiously waiting for his chance is Turkish based midfielder Bernard Mensah. The 25-year-old won his first cap in 2015 under former Coach Avram Grant in an International friendly against the Hawks of Togo in Accra.



Ahead of the upcoming friendly games, the former Atletico Madrid player was up in front of the GFA media in Antalya on Wednesday - as he touched on life in Turkey, playing under C.K Akonnor and more



On training and team mates





I think since I came here, I think everything is going on well and yesterday’s training too tight like today, but today is much better because all the experienced players are here so today was really different from yesterday and the feeling too was great.



On being invited for the first time in five years





I think the invitation means a lot to me. We now have a new Coach, he is C.K Akonnor. He saw what I did with my previous clubs, Kasimpasa, Keyserispor and now Besiktas, so I will say it’s a big chance for me. He knows the type of player I am, and that is why he gave me the opportunity to be here.



On C.K Akonnor





Apart from Avram Grant, he is the Coach who shows you how he wants you to play on the field and this a very big difference. Because he is telling you what to do and how he wants you to play, so I think after Avram Grant, working with him is great for me, being here today to see what he is doing is perfect and great for me.



On Mali and Qatar





We want to win every game; we are Black Stars. We have good players, Jordan Ayew, Andre and Thomas. I think we have a very good squad and we want to win every game. The two games are very important for us, the new players also want to prove something in these two games, so yes, we are ready and we want to win every game.



On career path



I think I am on the right path because I can see every year, I am progressing since I came to Turkey so I think I am the right path and now I have to be ready for all the games because I want to get back to the trop again.

