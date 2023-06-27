We want to win against Morocco - Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Ghana U23 coach Ibrahim Tanko has expressed his team's determination to defeat Morocco and progress to the next stage of the ongoing CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Black Meteors are set to face the tournament hosts in their second group game at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat on Tuesday, June 27.



The two teams emerged victorious in their opening matches of the competition, and a win for either side could secure their spot in the quarterfinals.



Despite having only one day to prepare for the match, Coach Ibrahim Tanko believes his side will be well-prepared for the crucial encounter.



“Both teams won our first matches and so I expect a good match. But we want to win”, Coach Tanko said at the pre- match press conference.



Coach Ibrahim further emphasized that the team has moved on from their previous game against Congo and is now fully focused on the upcoming challenging fixture against the home team.



“After a game like that it’s normal to voice out your feelings to the boys but it’s behind us now and we are ready for the game tomorrow. The Moroccans have their strategy for the game and we equally have ours. We will train today and we know it will be a good game”.



“What is key is to make very less mistakes. We had a good game until after the 90 mins. I will encourage my players to avoid mistakes”, he added.



The match is scheduled to kick off at 8 PM GMT, with Gabonese Referee Tanguy Patrice Mebiame officiating the game.



