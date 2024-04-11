We want to test ourselves against top clubs - Jeremie Frimpong ahead of West Ham clash

Sports News of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Dutch-Ghanaian defender, Jeremie Frimpong, is poised ahead of the UEFA Europa League quarter-final clash between Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham.



The unbeaten German club will welcome the Hammers at the Bay Arena for the first leg of the Europa League game.



Frimpong, who has been in sensational form for Xabi Alonso's men believes the London club will give them the needed test.



"Our focus is clear, we're only thinking about the game against West Ham," said Jeremie Frimpong at the pre-match presser.



"We want to give ourselves a good starting point for the second leg in London next week. It won't be easy because West Ham have a fantastic team, but these are exactly the games we look forward to. We want to test ourselves against top teams," he added.



Leverkusen are eyeing an unprecedented treble in their history as they edge closer to winning their first-ever Bundesliga title. They are also through to the final of the DFB Pokal Cup.