Sports News of Monday, 21 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

We want to stay on top of the league - Jeremie Frimpong

Ghana international Jeremie Frimpong

Celtic right-back, Jeremie Frimpong has stated that he and his teammates are aiming to stay on top of the league after recording a 3-2 win against Livingston.



He added that he expects his side to extend their winning run in the league and hopefully stay on top of the table.



Celtic won the Scottish Championship last season.



“Our main goal as a team was to beat Livingston and get back top of the league,” Frimpong told the media after the game. “We were delighted to do that on Saturday."



“It was hard for us as the start with the games being postponed and it meant we had to play catch up but we have won five league games in a row now and are up there."



“We couldn't think about possibly being points behind when the games were called off. It was a matter of taking it one game at a time. We knew we had the quality to get wins. Now we want to stay up there at the top, although we know it won't be easy."



“Every team is giving their all against us but we have to compete with them."



“It was a good win against Livingston and getting the three points was all that mattered at the end. We were disappointed to concede two goals but we got the result we wanted.”

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.