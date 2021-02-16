Sports News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

We want to repeat 2009 success – Black Satellite captain ahead of U-20 AFCON

The Black Satellites of Ghana

Captain of the Ghana U-20 team, Benjamin Aloma says he and his teammates are poised to repeat the 2009 success.



The Black Satellite made history in 2009 by winning the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt, a trophy no African country had won until then. They won the U-20 AFCON that year as well.



After chalking that feat, Ghana has struggled to make an impact in recent times.



“Ghana as you said, we have produced a lot of incredible players and we are here to repeat it again. We are going to perform well so that we will get good clubs to play in Europe” he said.



Ghana will open their AFCON account against Tanzania in the ongoing U20 Africa Cup of Nations.



The game comes on at the Nouadibou Sports Stadium at 4 pm.