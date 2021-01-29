Sports News of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

We want to remain unbeaten against Kotoko at home – Appiah McCarthy

Ashantigold midfielder, Appiah McCarthy has said that his side is determined to keep their unbeaten run at home against Asante Kotoko.



The Porcupine Warriors have not won at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium under new President, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong and according to McCarthy, they are hoping to maintain it.



The free-kick genius will be missing in action due to a ligament injury he sustained in the game against Legon Cities last week Friday.



But according to him, his teammates will do the job in his absence and maintain the record.



“I’m confident that any player that will be assigned to play my role can do and do it better. I think the fans should expect the three points come Sunday."



“I believe the three points will remain at Obuasi because, since our President, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong took over the club, Kotoko has not recorded any win in Obuasi and we are hoping to maintain that record. Those of us who will be in action will support them in prayers,” he concluded.



Ashantigold currently lies third on the league table while Asante Kotoko occupies the sixth position.