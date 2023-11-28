We want to play in Europe next season - Inaki Williams on draw against Girona

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Athletic Club striker, Inaki William, has disclosed that the team has set sight on qualifying for European football next season.



Athletic held league leaders Girona to a one-all draw on Monday, November 27, 2023, to boost their chances of finishing in a European sport.



Speaking after the game, Inaki asserted that Girona was a challenging game and therefore commended the team for putting in a great shift



"We were visiting a very difficult team and the team played a great game," he said at post-match.



"Athletic Club fans have to feel proud. This is the way to follow as we look at the European positions, it is our objective." He said after the game," he added.



The Black Stars forward was on the scoresheet as his goal earned Athletic Club the vital point.



The goal was also his 6th for the club this season, tied with Gorka Guruzeta as the Basque side's top scorer this season.



