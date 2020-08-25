Sports News of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

We want to make the GFA a world class organization – Mark Addo

GFA Vice President, Mr. Mark Addo

The vice-president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr. Mark Addo has stated that the new administration wants to turn the association into a world-class organization.



The vice-president, alongside Kurt Okraku as the president of the GFA and the members of the Executive Council were voted into power in October 2019.



After working for the last 8 months, Mark Addo has admitted that the work at the country’s football governing body is hectic.



“The work is hectic but it is good. We came in after some issues and we have to look at how to create a world class organization”, the GFA veep told Happy FM.



He added, “We want to ensure we have a well class functional FA which like other places”.



So far, the Ghana FA is yet to receive the backing of the entire football community.



At the moment some stakeholders give them praises while others continue to spell doom for the FA once they are still in office.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.