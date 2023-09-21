'We want to build a successful brand' - Heart of Lions president Randy Abbey

Sports News of Thursday, 21 September 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

President and owner of Heart of Lions, Dr Randy Abbey has expressed their unwavering commitment to establishing a strong team and a renowned brand that will benefit numerous young football talents.



After eight years of their demotion to the Division One League, the Kpando-based side regained their Ghana Premier League status after finishing top of zone two of the second tier of Ghana Football with five matches to spare.



In an interview with 3FM, the Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association emphasised the team's zeal to build a long-term reputation of building young talent and women as well.



“We want to build a very successful brand. A brand that gives a lot of opportunities for talented young men and soon women as well and by doing that, we also want to create value as far as the shareholders are concerned,” he told Urban Blend on 3FM.



“We also want to do something for Kpando and for Volta. Something that will stand the test of time and we will be a successful brand. We want to create a lot of opportunities because the country has abundant talents when it comes to football and we want to be one of the brands that will give a lot of opportunities for these persons and create a lot of value for all of us,” he added.



In their first match after their return to the top flight, the team impressed at the Baba Yara Stadium when they managed a 0-0 draw with Asante Kotoko.