Source: My News GH

We want to bring women’s football at par with the men’s game - GFA General Secretary

Lawyer Prosper Harrison Addo, General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Lawyer Prosper Harrison Addo, says the bigger picture the FA has for women’s football in Ghana is to bring it to the level of the men’s game.

Women football advocates have often complained of low attention given to the women’s game by the FA as compared to that of their male counterparts.

Harrison Addo said they aim to develop the women’s football along with that of the male, adding, the Kurt Okraku led Ghana Football Association has put a lot of money into women’s football as they seek to bring it to parity with the men’s game.

“The whole outlook on women’s football is to bring them at par with the men’s game. As you develop the men’s game, don’t leave the women’s game behind. Develop them together,” he told Asaase Sports.

“We all know that the men’s game started long ago and has well-developed more than the women’s game you. You will notice that the current FA has pumped a lot into the women’s game.

“We have engaged the woman’s clubs, the leadership, and everything [on plans for women’s football.”

However, Harrison Addo pointed out that it is because women’s football does not attract sponsorship that they don’t play a lot of friendly games as the men, and the FA finance friendly games played by women.

“One key thing is that the guys play a lot of international friendly matches and the women’s want the same international friendly matches but the woman friendlies don’t fetch money.

“It means that you have to find the resources to finance it; you remember the U-20s went to Turkey to play some friendly matches; it was all financed by the FA.”



