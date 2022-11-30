We want a win against Uruguay – Coach Otto Addo

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo believes getting a victory over Uruguay is the only way Ghana can secure qualification to the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The Black Stars are in a tight corner and in dire need of qualifying from the group stages of the tournament, with only Uruguay standing in the gap.



Although a draw with Uruguay is likely to allow Ghana to advance, coach Otto Addo believes that Ghana would be better off winning the match instead of drawing against Uruguay.



“The good thing is that at the end, if it’s a draw it is also good for us but we want to win this game,” he told the GFA media.



“I’m not thinking too much about revenge because for me it’s just a normal game. Surely I was really sad when I watched the scene in 2010.



“It was a big chance for Ghana to proceed to the next stage but it happened 12 years ago.”



The Black Stars come up against Uruguay on Friday, December 2, 2022, in their final group H match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



JNA/BOG