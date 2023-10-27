We’ve spent $13m in the construction of T and A Stadium out of $16m budget - GoldFields

Sports News of Friday, 27 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Goldfields Ghana Foundation has announced an investment of $13 million in the T and A Stadium, which is set to become the new home ground for Medeama SC.



The mining company is taking charge of the construction of this stadium, designed to accommodate 10,400 spectators.



This initiative comes in the wake of Medeama's successful qualification for the group stage of the CAF Champions League.



Earlier this month, Medeama confirmed that they received notification from Goldfields Ghana about the conclusion of their sponsorship agreement. While the company has not contradicted this information, they have now provided an update on the stadium's progress.



According to a statement from the company, "The Foundation has so far invested over US$13 million dollars in the stadium, out of a budgeted US$16M, and this has proven to be one of the high-cost ticket items it has funded besides the Tarkwa to Damang asphalted road."



Additionally, Goldfields Ghana has allocated an amount of US$100,000 to support the Tarkwa-based club in advertising efforts.



"The advertising package, which covers various areas including jersey and bus branding, is for a period of one year, 2023/2024," the statement further specified.