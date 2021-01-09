Sports News of Saturday, 9 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

We've prepared for Division One League in the last three months - Star Madrid

Star Madrid captain, Jeff Tierro, has revealed that he and his teammates at Division One League side Star Madrid have been preparing for the league in the last three months.



In 2020, the second tier competition was cancelled due to the presence of COVID-19.



There was a long break but in January 2021, the league will finally return with a fresh season.



In an exclusive interview with footballghana.com, the midfielder gave an update on preparations.



"It took us nine months to stay home before resuming in camp and it has taken us three months preparation ahead of the start of the league," he said.



"I think we want off for nine months and we have got three months to four months to prepare before the starting of the league this coming weekend so on my side I am ready and well prepared to do more than I did last season when the league was cancelled."



Star Madrid Will begin their campaign on Wednesday.