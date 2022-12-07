We’ve never been this proud as a country– Moroccan Ambassador on World Cup history

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 December 2022

Source: www.etvghana.com

The Moroccan Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Imane Quaadil, has reiterated her excitement over the Morocco National team’s impressive campaign thus far at the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Morocco was drawn in a fierce Group F encounter with Canada, Belgium and Croatia in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The Atlas Lions however, qualified for the knockout stage after an unbeaten run, drawing to Croatia and contributing to one of the major upsets in the competition by beating Belgium and Canada.



In an interview with Ohene Brenya-Bampoe on e.tv Ghana’s #WorldCupHup live coverage, Madam Imane Quaadil labelled the victory over Belgium as a “pleasant surprise” which only allows the Moroccan side to be confident of registering another upset against Spain.



“It was a pleasant surprise to win the Belgian side and that’s what makes us very enthusiastic about the next step. We are confident we can grab a result in the game against Spain. Hope is also a good thing,” she shared.



“I am hopeful my team will win and the results will go our way. This is a historic moment for our country and we wish our team the very best, our hopes are high. We’re all proud of this Moroccan side,” she added.



Morocco makes it to the round of 16 for the first time in World Cup since 1996. The Atlas Lions come up against Spain in the knockout stage of the World Cup as they are optimistic to progress to the next stage of the Mundial.