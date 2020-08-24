Sports News of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

We’ve missed football but we can’t risk our lives to play - Elmina Sharks skipper Crentsil

Elmina Sharks skipper, Daniel Obeng Crentsil

Elmina Sharks skipper Daniel Obeng Crentsil, has said that they've missed playing football but they can not risk their lives amid the Coronavirus pandemic.



There has been no football in the country since the suspension of sporting activities in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



The Ghana Football Association is yet to outline its plans on how football can return safely, but the GFA would prefer to restart football in October.



According to Crenstil, adequate measures must be put in place before any consideration to resume football.



"We’ve missed football because it is part of our lives. This is where we mostly derive our joy from when playing but now it’s no more," he told GNA Sports.



"It’s very frustrating not playing since March. This is the career we’ve chosen and feed our families from. We get bonuses when we’re playing but now it’s no more because of COVID."



"However our safety is of much concern to us. We can’t risk our lives to play football when measures are not put in place. Adequate measures must be put in place before we restart Football in the country."



The midfielder joined Sharks in April this year and has previously played for WAFA and New Edubiase.

