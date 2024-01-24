We've let everybody down - Randy Abbey reacts to Ghana's AFCON exit

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association, Dr. Randy Abbey has reacted to the Black Stars' calamitous performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.



The Black Stars threw away a two-goal lead as they drew with Mozambique in six minutes of additional time. The team now faces another early exit at the continental showpiece having last suffered elimination at the group stage in AFCON 2021 held in Cameroon.



Speaking on Metro TV monitored by Footballghana.com, the President of Heart of Lions admitted the team has let the entire country down but aims for a quick return to success.



“There is a lot of disappointment, there is a lot of anger and there is a lot of frustration. Well, what can we do? He quizzed.



“We’ve let everybody down. We need to pick up the pieces, try and do things differently and try and make amends. I have been reading around and I can understand the emotions of people. The level of disappointment and embarrassment is quiet heavy”



Ghana drew two games at the Nations Cup, finishing in third place in Group B, behind Cape Verde and Egypt.