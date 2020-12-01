Sports News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

We’ve had a difficult start to the campaign - Aduana Stars coach Paa Kwasi Fabin

Aduana Stars coach, Samuel Paa Kwasi Fabin, has admitted that his team is struggling in the ongoing 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.



The fire boys were held to a goalless draw by the Hunters on matchday three at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday despite going into the match with the aim of collecting their maiden victory in the league after last week’s 1-1 draw against King Faisal FC.



The draw against Bechem United means they are yet to record a victory in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



Fabin assessing his team after two games admitted that they have had a difficult start to the campaign but has promised to turn things around for the Dormaa based club.



“It’s a difficult start to the season. We’ve drawn two matches which not all that good for us but I think the season still young and we believe that we will pick up at the right time and we will be contenders in the league very soon,” he said.

