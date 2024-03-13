We’ve disappointed our fans – Asante Kotoko midfielder Justice Blay

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko midfielder Justice Blay has admitted his outfit have disappointed the fans after failing to secure the needed results in their away games in the second half of the Ghana Premier League campaign.



The Porcupine Warriors have suffered successive away defeats since the resumption of the Ghana Premier League.



Blay believes that he and his teammates have disappointed the fans following a sloppy start to the second half of the season.



“We have disappointed our supporters by not getting the wins or the needed results in the away games as we did in the first round but that’s how football is. We all know that we had a slow start in the first round, but we were able to make amends and turn things around, and we almost went 10 games unbeaten, so it’s never too late for us," he told the club's media.



“I will also urge our supporters to keep calm. The game against Accra Lions is our focus now. It’s a must-win game because we know points build up and our position on the league log. We will not go three games without a victory," he added.



Despite picking one win from three games in the second round, the Porcupine Warriors are 3rd on the league table with 32 points.



They will host Accra Lions in week 21 of the domestic top-flight on Wednesday at the Baba Yara Stadium.