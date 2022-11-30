We've been tracking Mohammed Kudus for a year - Barcelona director

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 November 2022

Barcelona director Jordi Cruyff has revealed that the club has been keeping tabs on Black Stars and Ajax midfielder, Mohammed Kudus for the past year.



Mohammed Kudus was on fire for Ajax in the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League and he has replaced his form in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar for the Black Stars.



The Ajax wonderkid assisted Andre Ayew in the 3-2 defeat to Portugal and scored a brace to help the Black Stars beat South Korea in an epic 3-2 battle at the Education City Stadium.



He has caught the attention of the world and Jordi Cruyff has confirmed Barcelona is one of the interested parties for the signature of the Ghanaian.



"We've been tracking Mohamed Kudus for more than one year. We can't say now that Barça want Kudus... but he's attracting interest."



"He's scoring goals and in Holland they discuss a lot about his position, so yes, I know him well," he told RAC 1 quoted by Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano.



Mohammed Kudus was named the Man of the Match for his performance in Ghana's victory over South Korea.



