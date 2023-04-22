We struggled a bit against Medeama but I am proud of the boys - Accra Lions coach James Francis

Sports News of Saturday, 22 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

James Nicholas Francis, the head coach of the Accra Lions, is extremely happy with his team after their convincing victory over Medeama SC on Friday.



Accra Lions whip Medeama SC 4-2 at the Accra Sports Stadium to boost their top four hopes in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



Accra Lions star striker Bassit Seidu bagged four goals in the intense encounter. Vincent Atinga scored a brace of penalties for the consolation goals for the visitors.



"I feel in the first half, we struggled in possession a little bit but we were lot more composed in the second. They had their chances and we allowed them to get some crosses in, sometimes we commit too many fouls in and around the box but we bounced back and I'm proud of the boys," he told StarTimes after the game.



Accra Lions is currently fifth in the Ghana Premier League with 41 points after 27 games.