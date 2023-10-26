We still have our eyes on winning trophies - Hearts of Oak board chairman Togbe Afede

Sports News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak board chairman Togbe Afede has revealed that the club still has targets of winning trophies despite the huge investment they are making in infrastructure.



The Phobians are on the verge of completing their Pobiman training facility which has world-class training facilities.



The team now trains there with the players also now residing there.



Speaking at Hearts of Oak’s annual general meeting, Togbe Afede assured that their sights are still very much firm on winning trophies.



“Let me assure you that while we are doing all these investments, we still have our eyes on the trophies.”



Togbe also added that building the Pobiman training facility has saved players from travelling hours before reaching training, saving the club fuel money as well.



“Let me also add this, imagine the past without Pobiman, the bus sets off five hours ahead of training to pick the first person going around Accra picking people.



“By the time they arrive at the training pitch, the first person they picked would have sat in the car for five hours. After training, the same way they will start dropping them, it means the last person to alight would have sat in the car for five hours.



“Today, the bus doesn’t have to go round picking them so we don’t have to pay for the cost of petrol and we don’t also get the players tired. Because of Pobiman, they wake up seconds they are on the pitch. That’s why we expected so much from them than we are seeing today. They don’t have to sit in the bus for hours. That is why the coach is able to train two times a day because they are all there.”