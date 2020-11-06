Sports News of Friday, 6 November 2020

We stand a better chance of winning the league – Hearts of Oak's Patrick Razak

Accra Hearts of Oak winger, Patrick Razak

Accra Hearts of Oak winger, Patrick Razak has claimed that his outfit stands a better chance of winning the upcoming Ghana Premier trophy.



The domestic top-flight league is returning next week after six months of inactive football.



The rainbow boys have failed to win the league title since the 2008/2009 season and according to Razak, the Phobians have got quality materials to end their trophy drought.



Despite losing influential forwards like Kofi Kordzi and Joseph Esso, Razak insists that the Phobians still have enough quality to contest for the Ghana Premier League title.



“We have [good and quality squad in the Hearts of Oak team], those of us in this squad will give good performances this season. Our target for the season is to win the Ghana Premier League,” he told Ocean TV



“Hearts of Oak have the chance of winning the GPL with the quality we have we can compete against any team,” he added.



“I would say our capabilities of winning are high and we know the strength of teams in Ghana so I will say Hearts is capable of winning the League,” he concluded.



Razak joined the Phobians in the just-ended transfer window as a free agent after ending his spell with Guinean side Horoya AC.

