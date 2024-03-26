We showed our worth against Hearts of Oak - Samartex's General Manager

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The General Manager of FC Samartex, Edmund Ackah, has described the club’s fans and players as the best in Ghana after their victory against Hearts of Oak.



The Samreboi-based side beat the Phobians 2-1 at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex to maintain their lead at the top of the table, which has been cut to two points by Nations FC.



Speaking to Green Gold FM, the former Asante Kotoko General Manager praised the fans for the role they played in the win over Hearts of Oak.



"We sincerely thank the supporters for their unremitting support on Saturday against Hearts of Oak. Our supporters constantly demonstrated that they are the best in Ghana currently. We are grateful to them."



"The players showed on Saturday that they are the best and are ready for the task ahead."



FC Samartex have been consistent this season, maintaining the lead at the top of the Ghana Premier League for a long time, and are now relishing the chance of winning it.