We showed a good level today against Central African Republic - Chris Hughton

Sports News of Friday, 8 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana coach, Chris Hughton says they could have performed better despite the Black Stars' fine performance against the Central African Republic (CAR).



His comment comes after Black Stars' 2-1 win over CAR in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.



Goals from Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah ensured that the Black Stars roared back to secure the win on their home turf at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.



The win mean Ghana finished Group E with 12 points and have qualified for the AFCON tournament that will be hosted in Kumasi.



Speaking after the game, the 64-year-old said the team performed against their opponent but stressed that they could have even gotten better.



"I think we showed a good level today. In the end, we could have been more comfortable," he said after the game.



"We could have played better in the first half but sometimes, you have to wait for the game to open up," he added.



Ghana, who have secured their 10th AFCON qualification will now hope to end their 41-year AFCON trophy drought.



The draw for the 2023 AFCON will be held on October 12 2023 in Ivory Coast.