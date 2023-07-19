We should have scored more goals - Black Queens coach after 4-0 win

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Head coach of Black Queens, Nora Hauptle believes her team should have scored more goals in the second leg of their match against Guinea in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.



The Black Queens secured a comprehensive 4-0 victory at the Accra Sports Stadium, completing an outstanding 7-0 aggregate scoreline and moving closer to their Olympic Games dream.



The Black Queens displayed strength and determination throughout the match, with Evelyn Badu scoring two goals and Princella Adubea and substitute Firdaus Yakuba scoring a goal each.



Speaking after the match, coach Nora Hauptle highlighted the improved playing conditions as contributions to the team's strong possession and control of the game.



"We levelled up against the first leg in Guinea. The pitch was much better, so our possession [of the ball] was good. We didn't allow them to have counterattacks. We had a big dominance on the pitch. The only thing I would say is that maybe we should have scored a bit more goals out of these chances," Hauptle said.



Ghana is expected to take on Benin in October as they aim to make it to the Olympic Games.



