‘We should have saved him’ – Former Albanian Deputy PM blasts country’s FA after death of Raphael Dwamena

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Deputy Prime Minister of Albania, Erion Braçe has lambasted the country’s football association following the death of Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena during a football match.



In an Albanian Superliga game between FK Egnatia and KF Partizani, the striker started for the former.



In the first half of the game, Raphael Dwamena collapsed in the 24th minute.



He was rushed to the Kavaja hospital in an ambulance but was declared dead on arrival.



Reacting to the death of the Ghana striker, Albanian politician Erion Braçe blasted the country’s FA, insisting that the football leaders in the country should have saved the player.



“Raphael Dwamena had to be saved. We should have saved him!



“The English saved him, the Spanish saved him, the Austrians saved him, the Swiss saved him; We don't! We did not save him!



“And there is a reason; We have a national team abroad of course, the other football - the one played here inside, is a Ghetto!



“No one cares about him; this football should be used to elect the president of the Federation, nothing more,” Erion Braçe bemoaned.



Meanwhile, all football matches in Albania have been postponed until further notice following the collapse and death of Raphael Dwamena.