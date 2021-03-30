We should expect an African record from Azamati - Coach Amenakpo

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

El Amenapko, coach for Benjamin Azamati says the Ghanaians should expect an African record from the sprinter.



Azamati, over the weekend broke a 22-year national record set by Leo Myles Mills in the 100m race at the Texas Relay, Austin USA.



According to his local trainer, he wasn’t surprised at the record set by the sprinter in last Friday’s race.



Speaking in an interview with Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM on the remarkable feat achieved by Azamati he said, “I felt great when he made the mark. So he called me that he had qualified for the Olympic Games so I went to the internet to check and I was really surprised and soo proud of him.



“He is improving gradually and the next thing we should all expect from him is an African record. Azamati is very disciplined and focused. He is able to grab whatever you tell him.



Coach Amenapko added that the government should invest in the sport in order to unearth a lot of talents in the country.