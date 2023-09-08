We should be fulfilled that we topped the group - Black Stars coach Chris Hughton

Sports News of Friday, 8 September 2023

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton, has opined that his side achieved a proud moment of qualifying for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations as group winners.



According to the gaffer, the level of football in Africa has increased but the team managed to win the group.



He believes that the team should be delighted to have achieved the feat because his squad is still in the developing phase.



"First and foremost my experiences so far is that the level of African football has increased and if I am not mistaken we actually finished top of our group.



"I think that is something to be proud of. It is always about development when you look at the squad even when I came in ten new players has been introduced to the squad," he said at the post-match.



The Black Stars beat C.A.R 2-1 to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations at the Baba Sports Stadium on Thursday, September 7, 2023.



Ghana came back from a goal down to secure the qualification, squeezing the vital result on a bad day.



The Black Stars ended the qualifiers unbeaten, amassing 12 points and finishing as winners of Group E.





