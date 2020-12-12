Sports News of Saturday, 12 December 2020

We shall overcome – Bashir Hayford on Legon Cities’ troubled season start

Legon Cities coach Bashir Hayford

Head Coach of Legon Cities FC, Bashir Hayford has gone devout in his belief that his side will turn their season around subsequently.



The Royals have endured a poor start to the 2020-21 season after failing to pick a win after 5 games so far.



The team is also yet to score a goal from open okay this season and have disappointed so far judging by the investment made during the transfer window.



Legon Cities have already taken steps towards redeeming their ailing season with the firing of Coach Goran Barjaktarevic and naming the experienced Hayford as his replacement.



After overseeing his side’s 1-0 loss to Asante Kotoko on Friday the Coach rued the numerous goal opportunities they squandered.



Bashir Hayford believes that but for the missed chances, his side should have easily won against Kotoko.



“Yes we could have won it…because we squandered some begging chances that we could have buried it,” he said during the post match interview.



The two time league winner with Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold SC has identified goal scoring as his side’s biggest bane and says he’s working on it at training.



He has promised that light will be seen at the end of the tunnel eventually.



“This is the fifth game and we have not even converted one ball into the net,” Bashir Hayford bemoaned.



“That is what I identified immediately I entered into the team…I told them we don’t have finishers.



” So we are working on that.. Goals scoring is an art and its all about pushing the confidence of goal scoring into them…and it is not easy. It is not one weeks it is not two weeks. Well we shall overcome,” he declared.





