We run Kotoko from our pockets - Asante Kotoko Board Member

Sports News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko board member, Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi, has debunked reports that they are being paid an allowance for being on the board of the Porcupines.



Mr. Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi's comment comes on the back of reports that the club’s management are not getting enough financial support from the board to be able to execute their duties to the core.



Reports of the board's refusal to support the management financially have resulted in some fans attacking and insulting the board for sabotaging the club's progress.



Reacting to this in an interview with Kumasi-based Silve TV, the Kotoko board member stated that the insults they get from the fans make it difficult for them to work since they run the club from their pockets.



“Kotoko is more or less voluntary participation and Otumfuo (King of the Asante Kingdom) is the owner of the club. So he assigns you(board) to do the work for him.



“Therefore, you are there to serve Asante Kingdom, Kotoko, and the supporters. But there is incurred debt and the only option is to use our pocket money…So it feels very discouraging to hear insults from people.”