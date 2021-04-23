We remain committed to the development of juvenile football – Anim Addo speaks after retaining post

Sports News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Samuel Anim Addo, the vice chairman for the Juvenile Committee of the Ghana Football Association has disclosed that the presence of him and the president of the GFA on the committee is an indication of the FA’s commitment to developing juvenile football.



The GFA, earlier this week undertook a restructuring of its commitments as part of plans to ensure efficiency.



Anim Addo retained his position as vice-chair for one more year alongside Kurt Okraku who is chairman of the committee.



Other committee members include Mensah Agbovor, Eugene Jacquuaye, Amidu Abdulai, Michael Fiaduse , Waisu Ali and Abubakar Kassim.



In a GhanaWeb interview, the Executive Council member said the composition of the various committees is a reflection of the FA’s grand plan for the development of Ghana football.



Narrowing it down to the Juvenile Committee, Sammy Anim said the development of that branch of Ghana’s football is of huge importance to the Okraku-led administration for which reason he has been retained.



The Executive CEO for Young Apostles FC assured that the FA will in the coming days, outdoor plans and initiatives geared toward the progress of juvenile football.



He intimated that juvenile football forms the bedrock of Ghana football and once some success is chalked, it will impact positively on Ghana Premier League.



“I feel honoured for the confidence reposed in me by the Executive Council and the President Kurt Okraku. It’s quite clear that we have serious focus and attention for juvenile football and you realize he maintained his position as the chairperson which shows how serious he takes juvenile football. He has shown confidence in me and wants me to assist him to bring the game back to its utmost level, especially juvenile football.



“Our focus now is launching the juvenile programme next week and you’ll see the plans we have for juvenile football. We have a lot of initiatives and products for the juvenile league. We will also build the capacity of the coaches and administrators as well as the playing body. We will make sure that quality football will be shown at that level which will impact the main Premier League as clubs will get quality football from that branch of our football,” he told GhanaWeb.



Sammy Anim Addo’s commitment to grassroots football is well-documented. Aside from his role as Executive Chair of Young Apostles, he is a co-owner of women’s league side Berry Ladies.



As CEO of the Asamoah Gyan Foundation, Sammy Anim has been credited with the successful organization of the Baby Jet Under-16 tournament. The competition seeks to unearth talents at the grassroots level and it has so far been produced some known stars with the talented Matthew Anim Cudjoe, the pick of the bunch.



