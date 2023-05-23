We’re sorry for letting you down, we can’t win the league – Aduana Stars Pro apologizes to Dormaahene and supporters

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Source: happyghana.com

Communications Director for Ghana Premier League side, Aduana Stars, Evans Oppong, has apologized to the supporters of the club and the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Agyemang Badu I in anticipation that his side can not win the 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League title, with two games still to spare.



Aduana’s title ambition was dealt a huge blow after they were hammered 3-0 by Accra Lions on Saturday in their match week 31 fixture.



They have moved to second in the league after Medeama leapfrogged to go top after thrashing Hearts Of Oak 5-1 in Accra on Sunday.



“ We( Aduana Stars) have nothing to say than move our concentration to the next season and also apologize to the Aduana family especially the Dormaahene and supporters because we have let them down. Looking at the preparations and efforts they put in place to enable the team to win the Premier League title, it is really a disappointment,”.



”We need to accept the blame for losing the top spot in the league. We managed to amass points from the big guns in the league but when it mattered most, we struggled to do the same against the lower teams. These are questions we need to answer ourselves. Aduana Stars have had a really very inconsistent season” he added.



Mr. Oppong also condemned the fixture arrangement for this season, saying Aduana Stars have been unfairly treated.



Meanwhile, Aduana Stars return to Dormaa to host Dreams FC in their next game and will hope Medeama drop points when they play King Faisal next weekend.