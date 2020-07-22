Sports News of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

We’re ready for them’ - Oduro Sarfo hits back at Palmer, others

GFA Executive Council member, Nana Sarfo Oduro

Ghana Football Association Executive Council member, Nana Oduro Sarfo, has revealed that the Association remains unwavering despite pressure from its members and other former top officials.



According Nana Oduro, some of the GFA members are not concerned about the progress of the Association but rather fighting for their own interests.



“We have some people who always want to punch holes in what ever the FA will do or brings on board even if it’s good, but we are ready for them,” Nana Oduro Sarfo told Atinka FM



“We are not going to fight anybody but we are ready to receive any punch from them," he added.



“I have heard one of the big men claiming on radio that government is responsible for National team expenses. Yes, we agree but the same person was an Executive member for 2 or 3 times and supervised the FA to make same expenses on National teams according to their own financial statement,” he added.



However, the Executive Council of the FA will meet the football community to address their concerns.





